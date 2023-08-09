Russia has offered Qatar to switch to the use of national currencies to facilitate trade , according to Russian Ambassador to Qatar HE Dmitry Dogadkin.

“Russia proposes to diversify mutual trade and switch to the use of national currencies. Work in this direction is being carried out between our relevant departments,” Dogadkin said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

The Russian Ambassador to Doha, Dmitry Dugadkin, said that his country considers the State of Qatar as one of the main partners in the Middle East, stressing that Doha is an important player in the LNG market.

Dugadkin said Qatar is the largest investor in the Russian economy, expressing his confidence in the possibility of increasing bilateral cooperation further in the future.

He explained that Russia increased its exports to the Qatari market of food and agricultural products in 2022, especially those are environmentally friendly, by more than 50 percent, and in the first quarter of 2023, the volume of trade exchange between Russia and Qatar amounted to nearly QR70 million.

