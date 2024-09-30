DOHA: The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Center (QICDRC) has devised an initiative to give free legal counselling to those who may lack access to justice due to financial constraints.

The QICDRC Legal Clinic marks a significant expansion of the Center's community service aiming to provide top-tier early advice and assistance to those in need within the community.

The new scheme operates in collaboration with esteemed partner law firms, known as Panel Law Firms, who showed commitments to providing legal assistance under the scheme's terms and conditions.

Under the QICDRC Legal Clinic, individuals can benefit from a 30-minute consultation session with a Panel Law Firm, where they can receive expert advice on civil and commercial matters.

The clinic serves as a conduit, connecting members of the public with the necessary legal expertise to address their concerns effectively. Moreover, it contributes to reducing the administrative burden on Courts, as it provides an avenue for resolving legal issues before they escalate.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Chief Executive Officer of QICDRC, Faisal bin Rashid Al Sahouti, said, "I am pleased to announce the launch of the Qatar International Court Legal Clinic. This initiative provides an opportunity for lawyers seeking to offer voluntary services to their community, particularly to those who are financially disadvantaged, and to work towards ensuring that justice is accessible to all."

The launch of the QICDRC Legal Clinic is in line with QICDRC's dedication to upholding the principles of justice and equity, ensuring that all members of the community have access to legal assistance when needed.

The QICDRC was established by QFC Law No. 7 of 2005 (as amended) to be the final piece of the State of Qatar's initiative to build a world-class international financial centre.

Designed to have international standards in dispute resolution, QICDRC is part of the strategy of QFC to attract international business and financial services to Qatar.

QICDRC provides a modern, specialist civil and commercial court designed to hear cases quickly, economically and in front of internationally renowned, independent judges.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

