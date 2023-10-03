Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar ports see robust y...
MARITIME

Qatar ports see robust year-on-year jump in cargoes, livestock and building materials movement in September 2023

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The positive momentum in the country’s maritime sector is expected to continue in view of 12-month optimistic outlook

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 3, 2023
QATARMARITIME
PHOTO
Cargoes, livestock and building materials movement through Qatar's three main ports saw a robust year-on-year growth in September 2023, according to official statistics.
The positive momentum in the country’s maritime sector is expected to continue in view of 12-month optimistic outlook, especially for the country’s non-energy private sector, as indicated by the latest purchasing managers’ index of the Qatar Financial Centre.
The ports – Hamad, Doha and Al Ruwais – showed growth in terms of number of vessels, containers, general cargoes and livestock on monthly basis in the review period, according to the figures released by Mwani Qatar.
The number of ships calling on Qatar's three ports stood at 266 in September 2023, which saw a 3.62% decline compared to the previous year period; whereas it reported 6.83% increase on a monthly basis.
Hamad Port – which offers opportunities to create cargo movement towards the upper Gulf, supporting countries such as Kuwait and Iraq and south towards Oman – had seen as many as 145 vessels moored in the review period.
During the first nine months of this year, as many as 2,057 vessels had called on the three ports.
The general cargo through three ports amounted to 163,103 tonnes in September this year, showing a robust 23.31% and 1.86% expansion on an annualised and monthly basis respectively.
Hamad Port – which features an intermodal transport network that offers direct and indirect shipping services to more than 100 destinations, facilitating efficient transportation and logistics services locally and abroad – handled as much as 159,538 freight tonnes of breakbulk.
On a cumulative basis, the general cargo movement through the three ports amounted to 1.46mn tonnes during January-September 2023.
The three ports handled as many as 28,577 livestock heads in September 2023, which zoomed 339.71% and 65.85% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively. The three ports together handled as many 347,027 livestock heads during the first nine months of this year.
The building materials traffic through the three ports amounted to 45,079 tonnes in the review period, which shot up 64.74% on a yearly basis but was down 2.16% month-on-month. They had handled as much as 401,143 tonnes during January-September 2023.
The container handling through three ports stood at 122,616 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), which fell 0.32% year-on-year but grew 2.23% month-on-month in September 2023. Hamad Port saw a total of 119,956 TEUs of containers handled in the review period.
The container handling through the three ports cumulatively stood at 976,423 TEUs during the first nine months of this year.
The container terminals have been designed to address the increasing trade volume, enhancing ease of doing business as well as supporting the achievement of economic diversification, which is one of the most important goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.
The three ports handled 6,011 RORO in September 2023, which registered a 1.2% and 23.67% decline year-on-year and month-on-month respectively. Hamad Port alone handled 6,007 units in the review period. The three ports together handled as many as 60,092 vehicles during January-September 2023.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

ENVIRONMENT

Qatar hosting expo reflects commitment to protect nature for future generations: BIE chief

Qatar hosting expo reflects commitment to protect nature for future generations: BIE chief
Qatar hosting expo reflects commitment to protect nature for future generations: BIE chief
PHILANTHROPY

Qatar Charity provides new aid to Sudanese refugees in Chad

Qatar Charity provides new aid to Sudanese refugees in Chad
Qatar Charity provides new aid to Sudanese refugees in Chad
CYBERSECURITY

Cybersecurity campaign launched in Qatar

Cybersecurity campaign launched in Qatar
Cybersecurity campaign launched in Qatar
TRADE

Bahrain ‘is perfect gateway to the Gulf markets’

Bahrain ‘is perfect gateway to the Gulf markets’
Bahrain ‘is perfect gateway to the Gulf markets’
ECONOMY

GDP growth put at 2%: Bahrain

GDP growth put at 2%: Bahrain
GDP growth put at 2%: Bahrain
FINTECH

Asset manager to hire 40 Bahrainis in fintech push

Asset manager to hire 40 Bahrainis in fintech push
Asset manager to hire 40 Bahrainis in fintech push
ENERGY

Bahrain ‘ready to formulate the future of global energy systems’

Bahrain ‘ready to formulate the future of global energy systems’
Bahrain ‘ready to formulate the future of global energy systems’
TECHNOLOGY

Kuwait Finance House : steady growth in the use of digital services

Kuwait Finance House : steady growth in the use of digital services
Kuwait Finance House : steady growth in the use of digital services
MOST READ
1.

Dubai's Emirates orders 200 aircraft

2.

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy grows 12.3% riding on diversification push

3.

UAE leads in Middle East and Africa’s top 10 lowest-risk countries

4.

UAE on track to produce 5mln bpd by 2027 – Energy minister

5.

Kenya joins pan-African platform that allows payments in local currencies

RELATED ARTICLES
1

2 clean-energy boats to protect Qatar’s marine environment launched

2

Qatar ports see hectic activity in January-August 2023

3

Maritime sector helping Qatar’s economic diversification efforts

4

Qatar Terminals announces start of new Middle East 6 maritime route

5

Hamad Port,Qatar receives largest container vessel since start of operations

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TAXATION

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO
VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

LATEST VIDEO

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Why rich GCC investors are eyeing Egypt property market

VIDEO: Why rich GCC investors are eyeing Egypt property market
VIDEO: Why rich GCC investors are eyeing Egypt property market

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ECONOMY

Morgan Stanley downgrades Egypt’s sovereign credit rating

Morgan Stanley downgrades Egypt’s sovereign credit rating
Morgan Stanley downgrades Egypt’s sovereign credit rating
AVIATION

Oman’s SalamAir starts new flight service to Pakistan’s Peshawar

SUSTAINABILITY

Occidental plans to explore Oman DAC project – CEO

EQUITIES

Saudi Almarai board approves $108mln investment to expand bakery segment

LATEST NEWS
1

UAE an attractive destination for foreign investments in oil and gas

2

French wheat exporters expect to ship 2.5mln tonnes to Morocco by June 2024

3

French minister heads to Armenia to boost bilateral support

4

Malaysia govt proposes cut in windfall tax on palm industry

5

Sterling falls to 6-1/2-month low versus dollar

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds