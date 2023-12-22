Doha, Qatar: Qatar, represented by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), and the Republic of Korea, represented by the Central Radio Management Service (CRMS) of the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the development of radio spectrum management.

The MOU was signed by President of CRA Eng. Ahmad Abdulla AlMuslemani, and Director General of CRMS Jeongsam Kim.

Per the MOU, Qatar and South Korea will cooperate in radio spectrum management field according to the changes of radio spectrum environment, joint response to radio spectrum monitoring methods including satellite radio monitoring, and exchange education and training experience to promote human resources in the radio spectrum management field.

