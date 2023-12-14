Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan H E Ruslan Zhaksylykov, who is visiting the country, yesterday.

The two sides discussed topics of mutual interest, in addition to discussing cooperation and ties between the two countries, and ways to enhance and develop them.

They also signed an agreement on military cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs and the Kazakh Minister of Defense also visited Al Zaeem Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Attiya Air Academy, where they toured the academy’s facilities, along with the cutting-edge technologies used in the facility.

The meeting and the visit were attended by a host of senior officials and commanders from the two sides.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).