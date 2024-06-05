Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) signed a $1 million core contribution agreement to support UNFPA's regular resources.

This contribution aims to bolster UNFPA's efforts in promoting reproductive health, and population data utilization to support sustainable development across communities worldwide, leading to a healthier future for women, girls and young people.

The contribution from QFFD will directly support UNFPA's regular resources, which are essential for the organization's ability to respond flexibly and effectively to emerging needs and priorities across the globe.

This funding will aid in implementing key programs that focus on population and development, family planning, maternal health, and empowering women and girls.

This agreement continues the longstanding collaboration between QFFD and UNFPA, in line with the State of Qatar's commitment to international development and humanitarian assistance.

