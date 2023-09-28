Qatar Charity (QC) is building four new schools in Gaibandha, Gopalganj, Meherpur, and Bogra districts of Bangladesh, to benefit more than 1,000 children.

The schools are part of Qatar Charity’s ongoing efforts to build and equip more schools with residential facilities for the students from underprivileged communities. These schools will provide a supportive learning environment for orphaned children, as well as those belonging to disadvantaged families, to help them continue their education.

According to the construction plan, each two-story building will have classrooms, accommodation facilities, teachers’ rooms, and a dining area.

Qatar Charity, through its education projects, aims to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 4, which is to “Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all” by 2030.

This initiative has received widespread appreciation from the relevant authorities. “Qatar Charity supports government initiatives aimed at enhancing the education sector and providing the necessary services, and we highly appreciate its tremendous efforts, said Md. Masudur Rahman, Government’s chief executive officer of the Upazila Parishad.

Azizar Rahman, president of the committee of a school located in the Bogra district, said, “There are no well-furnished and equipped schools for our children. We are happy to see that Qatar Charity is now building modern schools for them. We hope that the schools will provide a good environment for students, teachers, and guardians.”

In the last five years, Qatar Charity has constructed nearly 50 academic buildings with residential services, benefiting nearly 10,000 students. Additionally, Qatar Charity sponsors 3,312 orphaned children in Bangladesh, covering all their education expenses to build a brighter future for them.

