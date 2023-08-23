Dr Ansari said Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a phone call on Tuesday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Park Jin. The phone call discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and the ways of supporting and developing them, in addition to several regional and international issues of common concern.

During the phone call, the PM and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea praised the level of advanced relations between the two countries and agreed to deepen them in all fields in light of the passage of 50 years since their establishment by 2024.

They expressed their aspiration for joint work in the 19th Korea-Middle East Cooperation Forum, which will take place in November in Seoul. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea wished Qatar a successful hosting of the Expo 2023 Doha.

Within the framework of developing bilateral relations between Qatar and Chad, Dr Ansari stated that Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi will meet Wednesday with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, International Cooperation and Chadians Abroad of Chad Mahamat Saleh Annadif to discuss relations between the two countries, in addition various regional and international developments.

Regarding the developments in the Afghan issue, he noted the meeting of Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Counter-Terrorism and Mediation in Conflict Resolution HE Dr Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani with Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva, where they discussed the relations between Qatar and the UN, and the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Dr Ansari indicated that the meeting comes within the framework of Qatar’s continuous interest in the Afghan issue and the need to support various international efforts, especially through international institutions. He reviewed the efforts of the ministry and its officials over the past week, including the meeting of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali Abdoulaye Diop.

He also addressed the meeting of Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater in Budapest with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto and Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga to discuss cooperation relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of international cooperation, economy, environment, and industry.

Dr Ansari pointed out the statements issued by Qatar, including the statement where Qatar strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against the city of Jenin in the West Bank, which led to the fall of a Palestinian martyr, as well as the storming of dozens of settlers into Al Aqsa Mosque, and performing Talmudic rituals in its courtyards, considering these attacks a new episode in the series of continuous and horrific crimes against the defenceless Palestinian people.

Qatar also stated that these crimes represent a provocation to the feelings of more than two billion Muslims around the world, and a flagrant violation of the international law and resolutions of international legitimacy, he added.

In another statement, Qatar expressed its deep concern over the developments in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, and called on all parties involved to avoid escalation, exercise maximum restraint, heed the voice of reason, pursue dialogue to overcome differences, and spare civilians the consequences of the fighting, he noted, adding that Qatar also expressed its full support for the efforts made by United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) to achieve peace and stability in the country.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

