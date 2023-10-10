Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar Central Bank seeks...
FUNDS

Qatar Central Bank seeks to regulate crowdfunding activities

Reuters Images
Reuters Images
Reuters Images

Loan-based crowdfunding platforms represent an important opportunity for investors to diversify their investments

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 10, 2023
QATARFUNDS
PHOTO
Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has issued instructions for the loan-based crowdfunding regulation in the country.
This, QCB said, is for the purpose of licensing and regulating loan-based crowdfunding activities and services in Qatar.
All companies wishing to work in this field must apply to obtain the necessary licence from QCB.
Loan-based crowdfunding platforms are considered innovative financial platforms that enable borrowers in need of financing to communicate with various investors and obtain short-term financing.
Borrowers, such as SMEs, who find it difficult to access traditional bank loans, can obtain the financing necessary for growth of their business and overcome the challenges that they may face with the expansion of their projects.
Loan-based crowdfunding platforms represent an important opportunity for investors to diversify their investments and participate in supporting SMEs.
Qatar Central Bank is keen to provide effective and valuable initiatives that help create an environment conducive to the growth of the financial technology sector in the country, as these platforms support the development of the financial sector and enhance the transparency, efficiency and ease of the borrowing process.
Qatar Central Bank also stated that the instructions are available on QCB’s website.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

ENVIRONMENT

UAE residents alert: Tsunami drills to be conducted tomorrow

UAE residents alert: Tsunami drills to be conducted tomorrow
UAE residents alert: Tsunami drills to be conducted tomorrow
AVIATION

Qatar can create new air transport system, says auto designer

Qatar can create new air transport system, says auto designer
Qatar can create new air transport system, says auto designer
EMPLOYMENT

MoL launches consultative workshops with pvt sector: Qatar

MoL launches consultative workshops with pvt sector: Qatar
MoL launches consultative workshops with pvt sector: Qatar
HEALTHCARE

Qatar’s healthcare sector is serving more patients than ever before

Qatar’s healthcare sector is serving more patients than ever before
Qatar’s healthcare sector is serving more patients than ever before
EQUITIES

Saudi Networkers Services unveils 20% of capital dividends for H1-23

Saudi Networkers Services unveils 20% of capital dividends for H1-23
Saudi Networkers Services unveils 20% of capital dividends for H1-23
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Bahrain to host major culinary tourism event

Bahrain to host major culinary tourism event
Bahrain to host major culinary tourism event
ECONOMY

Stronger co-operation sought for progress: Bahrain

Stronger co-operation sought for progress: Bahrain
Stronger co-operation sought for progress: Bahrain
EMPLOYMENT

Tamkeen inks accord with KPMG to employ Bahrainis

Tamkeen inks accord with KPMG to employ Bahrainis
Tamkeen inks accord with KPMG to employ Bahrainis
MOST READ
MOST VIEWED
MOST POPULAR
1.

UAE carriers to monitor situation in Israel; major airlines cancel flights

2.

Dubai’s Emirates NBD rolls out wealth platform amid IPO boom

3.

Saudi Arabia expected to spend over $175bln per year on mega projects – report

4.

Abu Dhabi’s IHC to acquire 10% stake in crypto firm Phoenix Group

5.

Dubai-based Shuaa Capital looks to ‘extinguish losses’ after rights issue

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar’s wealth fund acquires 1% stake in India’s largest retail firm for close to $1bln

2

QIA may have bought $500mln stake in India’s Adani-owned renewable energy firm - report

3

Qatar Investment Authority commits up to $1bln to boost local equity market

4

Qatar Emir issues royal decree to reorganise Qatar Investment Authority

5

Egypt, Qatar mull launching joint investment fund

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

PODCAST: World Bank's MIGA to incentivise funding for climate-resilient projects in MENA

PODCAST: World Bank's MIGA to incentivise funding for climate-resilient projects in MENA
PODCAST: World Bank's MIGA to incentivise funding for climate-resilient projects in MENA

LATEST VIDEO

OIL

VIDEO: Oil prices jump over $4 as Middle East violence rattles markets

VIDEO: Oil prices jump over $4 as Middle East violence rattles markets
VIDEO: Oil prices jump over $4 as Middle East violence rattles markets

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

HOSPITALITY

IHC’s Emirates Stallions unveils new unit to tap into hospitality boom

IHC’s Emirates Stallions unveils new unit to tap into hospitality boom
IHC’s Emirates Stallions unveils new unit to tap into hospitality boom
ENERGY

Saudi Aramco working on projects to cut CO2 emissions

ACQUISITION

Abu Dhabi's Silal acquires majority stake in SAFCO Group

ECONOMY

More than half of sub-Saharan African nations lower growth forecast for 2023 on debt overhang- World Bank

LATEST NEWS
1

UAE residents alert: Tsunami drills to be conducted tomorrow

2

Abu Dhabi launches fundraising policy

3

Indonesia raises $318mln from Islamic debt auction

4

China considers new stimulus to meet growth target - Bloomberg News

5

India's Enforcement Directorate arrests Vivo Mobile executives - CNBC-TV18

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds