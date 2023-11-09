Social media
FUNDS

Qatar Central Bank foreign reserves surge by 11.73% in October

The official reserves consist of major components, which are foreign bonds and bills, cash balances with foreign banks, gold holdings, special drawing rights deposits

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
November 9, 2023
QATARFUNDS
International reserves and foreign currency liquidity of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) surged by 11.73% in October 2023 to reach QR243.534bn, compared to QR217.958bn in October 2022.
The figures issued by the QCB Wednesday showed an increase in its official reserves at the end of October 2023, compared to the end of the same month last year, by about QR22.442bn, to reach QR184.720bn, driven by the increase in QCB balances of bonds and foreign treasury bills by about QR20.567bn, to the level of QR136.198bn in October 2023.
The official reserves consist of major components, which are foreign bonds and bills, cash balances with foreign banks, gold holdings, special drawing rights deposits, and Qatar's share in the International Monetary Fund.
In addition to the official reserves, there are other liquid assets (foreign currency deposits), so the two together constitute what is known as the total foreign reserves.
Relatedly, gold reserves increased as of the end of October 2023, by about QR6.111bn, compared to October 2022, to reach QR23.173bn.
Meanwhile, the State of Qatar's shares of SDR deposits at the IMF increased as of the end of October 2023 by QR124mn compared to October 2022, reaching QR5.187bn.
On the other hand, balances in foreign banks declined by about QR2.361bn to reach QR20.160bn at the end of October 2023 compared to October 2022.
