Qatar - Baladna Q.P.S.C. signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with two Indonesian companies to cooperate on dairy farming initiatives - PT Perkebunan Nusantara III WLL that specializes in crop processing and agribusiness and PT Berdikari WLL that primarily deals in farming infrastructure and farm management system services.

In a statement published on the Qatar Stock Exchange website on Monday, the proposed joint efforts aim to enhance cooperation, exchange of information and experience to identify, assess and initiate projects relating to the dairy sector in Indonesia to reduce dependency on the import of food products by developing its agricultural and livestock industries through building a reliable livestock breeding infrastructure in Indonesia to enhance food security.

It is worth mentioning that Baladna has inked similar agreements with leading companies in the Philippines and Malaysia, as part of the leading dairy companys efforts to expand its successful business model in other countries to enhance worldwide food security.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).