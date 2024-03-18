Local farm products win over consumers in Qatar

The quality and freshness of local agriculture products coupled with their comparatively low prices have won the preference of consumers, Qataris and expatriates alike, in particular at the yards selling local agriculture products.Speaking to local Arabic daily Arrayah, a number of consumers stressed that the decision of the Agriculture Affairs Department at the Ministry of Municipality to operate the yards at Al Wakra, Al Sheehaniya, Al Khor and Al Thakhira and Al Shamal on Fridays, Thursdays and Saturdays during the holy month of Ramadan from 7pm to 11 pm, has made shopping very convenient. Umm Salal yard, however, is operational from 7am until 3pm daily.Shoppers noted that the retail prices of most vegetables were almost 30% less than other places besides being fresh as these are sourced directly from the farms. Some of the available products at the yards include broccoli, capsicum, tomatoes, cucumber, zucchini, cauliflower, and different leafy vegetables. Most such varieties sell at about QR10 per box.Al Wakra resident Mohamed Hassan said he regularly visits the Al Wakra yard to buy various types of local vegetables due to its proximity to his house.Qatari products have established an excellent reputation, eliminating the need to look for imported alternatives, especially since local vegetable prices are often lower, particularly during peak local production seasons, he stressed. The abundance in the markets leads to lower prices while maintaining a higher quality, he added.Mohamed Ashraf, another shopper, praised the high-quality of local vegetables sourced directly from farms. This is an advantage over imported products, as local vegetables last longer and remain fresh for extended periods, he said.Ali al-Nuaimi, also a shopper, pointed out that all types of vegetables are consistently available in the market at reasonable prices, which is good for families who prefer to buy big quantities at reasonable prices.He believes local agricultural products stand out for their quality and affordability, especially during peak local production.