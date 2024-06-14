Doha, Qatar: As part of its strategy to further enhance digital transformation, the Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Agricultural Affairs Department, has launched 13 new electronic services for the agricultural sector on its website. The initiative aims at simplifying procedures and saving the time and efforts of applicants.

The new services include importing permits for fruits and vegetables, importing permits for plants and seedlings, importing permits for palm trees and offshoots, and importing permits for natural wood and plant parts.

Other are importing permits for natural green fodder and dry grain fodder; importing permits for fertilizers and agricultural soil enhancers; importing permits for cut flowers; importing permits for honeybees; and importing permits for fertilizers and agricultural soil enhancers.

The new services also include importing permits for restricted-use fertilizers, importing permit inspections (agricultural consignments), importing permits for pesticides, and obtaining approval for restricted-use fertilizers (security approvals).

The applicant can avail the services through the website of the Ministry. They are required to submit their applications online, which will go to the department concerned for approval, then the permit will be issued.

The objective of new e-services is to enhance the digital transformation of the Ministry of Municipality. It has many benefits, like saving time and efforts of applicants, providing an agricultural database, reducing paper transactions and recording documents. This is in line with achieving the National Development Strategy 2024-2030 within the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Ministry of Municipality has reached an advanced stage in its ambitious project to develop about 400 services through digital transformation in a bid to provide smart and automated services to the public and beneficiary companies.

The project includes the development of all the services provided by the Ministry to all sectors, such as municipalities, urban planning, agriculture and fisheries, public services, and joint services.

The project will bring about a qualitative leap towards smart city solutions by developing services with a comprehensive development of all components of the technological infrastructure of services. It will enable users to avail of the services easily round the clock from anywhere without visiting the service centers.

The key features of the project include establishing a unified and integrated electronic portal for services and providing multiple electronic platforms for smooth communication and easy interaction.

It will raise the level of technical support and will be provided round the clock through advanced smart technologies.

The key advanced technologies of the project feature blockchain and an advanced decentralized smart database that ensures the validity and safety of the transactions from fraud and corruption.

Others include big data analytics and utilization to support decision-making, improve service and user experience, raise operation efficiency, forecast risk and more, and machine learning and AI to provide predictive and proactive services.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

