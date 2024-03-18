Qatar Airways sign MoU with Jusour to boost recruitment activities

Qatar Airways Group announced a new joint initiative with the pioneering government entity, Jusour (Qatar Manpower Solutions Company), to boost recruitment activities and support Qatar’s standing as a destination for the world’s top talent.As one of the nation’s leading employers, the agreement will see the national airline collaborate with Jusour on a range of targeted recruitment initiatives, as well as support Jusour’s goal under the Qatar National Vision 2030 to provide a key stimulus for Qatar's flourishing labour market.Qatar Airways Group chief executive officer Badr Mohamed al-Meer, said: “Our partnership with Jusour will not only play a vital role in Qatar Airways’ ongoing recruitment strategy, but will also support the extensive efforts being made to promote the Qatar labour market as one filled with innovation, adaptability and abundant economic growth.“We wholeheartedly share this vision and look forward to working with Jusour in supporting the future of both Qatar Airways and the State of Qatar as an accessible and rewarding place to live and work.”A private joint-stock company wholly owned by the State of Qatar, Jusour delivers a suite of services under multiple programmes, from part-time training and work opportunities to facilitating state-sponsored visa schemes, with the aim of targeting and connecting job seekers and employers.Jusour chief executive officer. Abdulhadi Bakhit Barqan said: “This collaboration not only enhances our concerted efforts to usher global talent into Qatar's workforce but also aligns with the aspirations of the Qatar National Vision 2030.“Together, we are charting new territories in recruitment innovation and talent development, setting a global standard for excellence and positioning Qatar as a premier destination for talent attraction and retention. As a key player in both Qatar's global ventures and local economy, Qatar Airways' involvement brings invaluable insight and depth to this initiative.”