Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar Airways sign MoU w...
EMPLOYMENT

Qatar Airways sign MoU with Jusour to boost recruitment activities

As one of the nation’s leading employers, the agreement will see the national airline collaborate with Jusour on a range of targeted recruitment initiatives

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
March 18, 2024
AIRLINESQATAREMPLOYMENT
PHOTO
Qatar Airways Group announced a new joint initiative with the pioneering government entity, Jusour (Qatar Manpower Solutions Company), to boost recruitment activities and support Qatar’s standing as a destination for the world’s top talent.
As one of the nation’s leading employers, the agreement will see the national airline collaborate with Jusour on a range of targeted recruitment initiatives, as well as support Jusour’s goal under the Qatar National Vision 2030 to provide a key stimulus for Qatar's flourishing labour market.
Qatar Airways Group chief executive officer Badr Mohamed al-Meer, said: “Our partnership with Jusour will not only play a vital role in Qatar Airways’ ongoing recruitment strategy, but will also support the extensive efforts being made to promote the Qatar labour market as one filled with innovation, adaptability and abundant economic growth.
“We wholeheartedly share this vision and look forward to working with Jusour in supporting the future of both Qatar Airways and the State of Qatar as an accessible and rewarding place to live and work.”
A private joint-stock company wholly owned by the State of Qatar, Jusour delivers a suite of services under multiple programmes, from part-time training and work opportunities to facilitating state-sponsored visa schemes, with the aim of targeting and connecting job seekers and employers.
Jusour chief executive officer. Abdulhadi Bakhit Barqan said: “This collaboration not only enhances our concerted efforts to usher global talent into Qatar's workforce but also aligns with the aspirations of the Qatar National Vision 2030.
“Together, we are charting new territories in recruitment innovation and talent development, setting a global standard for excellence and positioning Qatar as a premier destination for talent attraction and retention. As a key player in both Qatar's global ventures and local economy, Qatar Airways' involvement brings invaluable insight and depth to this initiative.”
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

CONFLICT

Israeli army says 250 soldiers killed since start of Gaza ground offensive

Israeli army says 250 soldiers killed since start of Gaza ground offensive
Israeli army says 250 soldiers killed since start of Gaza ground offensive
ENERGY

Omantel, CCED join hands for energy sector transformation in Oman

Omantel, CCED join hands for energy sector transformation in Oman
Omantel, CCED join hands for energy sector transformation in Oman
CULTURE

New projects to boost Oman’s cultural industry

New projects to boost Oman’s cultural industry
New projects to boost Oman’s cultural industry
CONFLICT

Israeli military tells Gazans to evacuate Al-Shifa hospital

Israeli military tells Gazans to evacuate Al-Shifa hospital
Israeli military tells Gazans to evacuate Al-Shifa hospital
POLICY

ADJD grants licences for 5th batch of private notaries

ADJD grants licences for 5th batch of private notaries
ADJD grants licences for 5th batch of private notaries
DIPLOMACY

Iran congratulates Putin on 'decisive' election win

Iran congratulates Putin on 'decisive' election win
Iran congratulates Putin on 'decisive' election win
DIPLOMACY

Qatar's Amir, UAE FM review ties

Qatar's Amir, UAE FM review ties
Qatar's Amir, UAE FM review ties
WEATHER

Partly cloudy weather expected today with chance of light rain inshore in Qatar

Partly cloudy weather expected today with chance of light rain inshore in Qatar
Partly cloudy weather expected today with chance of light rain inshore in Qatar
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

3 possible scenarios for Egypt’s inflation rates after devaluation - Oxford Economics Africa

2.

Middle East CEOs upbeat about economy, plan to deploy AI

3.

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economic activities accounted for 50% of GDP in 2023

4.

Fitch increases global GDP growth forecast to 2.4% for 2024

5.

Kuwait to merge 2 main oil firms in 2024: report

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar: MoL receives 36,347 new recruitment requests in January

2

MoL, Qatar receives 36,347 requests for new recruitment in January

3

7,182 Qataris employed in govt, pvt sectors in 2023

4

India aviation regulator increases weekly rest period for flight crew

5

Qatar's cabinet okays new law to attract citizens to private sector

LEADERSHIP TALKS

REAL ESTATE

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

LATEST VIDEO

MARITIME

VIDEO: Number of ship transits through Red Sea drops again

VIDEO: Number of ship transits through Red Sea drops again
VIDEO: Number of ship transits through Red Sea drops again

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

M&A

Asia-Pacific deal activity drops 20% in first two months of 2024

Asia-Pacific deal activity drops 20% in first two months of 2024
Asia-Pacific deal activity drops 20% in first two months of 2024
REAL ESTATE

Abu Dhabi’s Nobu Residences breaks emirate’s most expensive apartment record

EARNINGS

Arabian Drilling Co. posts 31% jump in Q4 net profit, beats estimate

OIL AND GAS

Iran signs deals worth $13bln with local companies to boost oil production

LATEST NEWS
1

India's Tata Sons to sell up to $1.13bln in TCS shares, IFR says

2

Pakistan's central bank keeps interest rate on hold at 22%

3

Kremlin says the only way to protect Russia is to create a buffer zone with Ukraine

4

Sterling treads water ahead of BoE decision

5

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrial, consumer discretionary firms slip

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds