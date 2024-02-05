The Ministry of Labour (MoL) received 36,347 new recruitment requests in January this year, the ministry's statistical bulletin has revealed.

The MoL's Work Permit Department received 5,281 requests for new recruitment, 26,172 for general work, 1,306 for private work, and a total of 3,588 profession modification requests.

The statistical bulletin also revealed that the MoL carried out about 211 inspection tours of labour recruitment offices, with five issued violation notices and four were banned.

The ministry’s Inspection Department conducted intensive campaigns to monitor the extent to which establishments comply with laws and ministerial decisions concerned with regulating the labour market.

It issued warnings to 668 companies, while violation notices issued against companies was 863.

The MoL’s Dispute Department received 2,959 complaints from workers against their establishments, of which 524 were settled, and 147 were referred to the Labour Disputes Settlement Committees.

The department also received 81 complaints from the public, all of which were settled.

The number of cases referred to the Labour Disputes Settlement Committees by the ministry was 518, while the total number of decisions issued by the ministry was 601.

With regard to work contracts, the MoL's Labour Relations Department received 75,084 requests to ratify contracts, while the number of secondment requests for labour was 5,824.

