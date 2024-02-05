The Ministry of Labour (MoL) Labour Permits Department received around 36,347 applications, including 5,281 applications for new recruitment, 26,172 applications for general work permits (extension of the personal number) and 1,306 applications for special work permits (sponsorship of their relatives/Gulf/investor/beneficiary of a property) in January 2024, according to the monthly bulletin released by the ministry.

The bulletin also showed that 3,588 applications were received for modification of the profession.

Regarding inspection tours of labour recruitment offices, the statistical bulletin revealed that the ministry conducted approximately 211 inspections. Out of these, 202 concluded without any remarks, while five warnings were issued for violation removal and four companies were banned.

In January, the Department of Labour Inspection carried out rigorous campaigns to check establishments’ adherence to laws and ministerial decrees governing the country’s labour market.

The department conducted a total of 4,367 inspection visits across different areas. These led to warnings for 668 companies to rectify violations, while 863 violation reports were issued against various firms. Additionally, there were around 1,466 inspections focused on work sites and workers’ accommodations, with 1,045 at work sites and 421 at accommodations.

With regard to labour complaints, the statistical bulletin showed that the Department of Labour Disputes received 2,959 complaints, of which 524 were settled, 147 were referred to the committees for the settlement of labour disputes. The department also received 81 reports from the public, all of which were settled.

According to the bulletin regarding the labour dispute settlement committees, the number of cases referred to the dispute settlement committees during the past month reached about 518 cases, and the total number of decisions issued by the labour dispute settlement committees reached about 601 decisions. The bulletin indicated that the Labour Relations Department processed approximately 75,084 employment contract ratification applications, while there were about 5,824 requests for labour secondment.

