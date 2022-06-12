AMMAN — The Water Ministry on Saturday held a meeting with stakeholders to review the water conditions during the summer in light of water shortages, few water resources, water theft incidents, power outages and increasing demand for water.

Water Minister Mohammad Najjar called for listening to citizens' demands and following up on their needs to address any problems they report, according to a ministry statement.

Najjar stressed that the ministry exerts all efforts to address water issues in light of the available amounts and to ensure water is delivered to all areas, calling on citizens to rationalise water consumption.

In regard to the campaign conducted by the ministry to combat water theft, the minister stressed that deterrent measures are taken against violators.

