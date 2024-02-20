RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with British Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Claire Coutinho and the accompanying delegation in Riyadh on Monday.



During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, especially the prospects for bilateral cooperation in various fields of energy. They also reviewed the future opportunities in the sector within the framework of the memorandum of cooperation concluded in the energy sector between the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The prospects for cooperation in the field of developing clean hydrogen standards in a comprehensive manner, based on emissions without sources, were figured in their talks, in addition to developing regulations and policies related to the activities of capturing, transporting and storing carbon dioxide. The two sides also reviewed issues related to the localization of energy components, exchanging experiences related to this field, and developing related regulations and policies.



The meeting highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts and endeavors to deal with the challenges of climate change through local and regional initiatives, the most important of which are the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, in addition to the efforts made by the Oil Demand Sustainability Program.



The two sides discussed enhancing cooperation in the field of renewable energy, petrochemicals, power plants, and localizing components of the energy sector, and expressed their aspiration for companies from both sides to participate in implementing many projects in this field.

