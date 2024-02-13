DUBAI - Ambassador Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has reiterated that Unit 4 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant will begin gradual operation in March 2024.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS), Al Kaabi highlighted the significance of the WGS as a platform for enhancing government roles in future planning and envisioning, bringing together leaders from both the public and private sectors to discuss critical future issues and formulate strategies.

Highlighting the significant success achieved by the nuclear sector at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) held in Dubai last year, Al Kaabi noted the historic achievement of adopting numerous initiatives and multi-party decisions regarding clean energy.

Al Kaabi underscored the pivotal role of youth in the nuclear sector, stating that their continued development of practical and technical capabilities is crucial for the sector's success and sustainability, enabling them to take on leadership, industry, and oversight positions.

He further stressed the close strategic partnership between the UAE and the IAEA, manifested in joint efforts to develop the UAE's peaceful nuclear energy programme. The UAE has received extensive technical support from agency experts over the years, aiding nuclear infrastructure development and ongoing evaluation of the country's activities and programmes.

Al Kaabi also referred to the implementation of numerous joint programmes between the two sides and the UAE's continued support for IAEA's initiatives across various fields, such as utilising nuclear technologies to enhance agriculture and health.

Moreover, he highlighted the UAE's contributions to building IAEA laboratories and efforts to train and enhance the capacities of member states in nuclear applications, particularly in agriculture, among other fields and initiatives.