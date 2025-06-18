South Africa’s shift towards a sustainable and green economy is underway, but for many young people, especially those in under-resourced communities, it remains a foreign language. While policy frameworks and investment plans gain momentum, the reality back on the ground tells a totally different story: the youth are eager to contribute but often lack the knowledge, access or support to step into this evolving space.

To close this gap, we need targeted efforts that enable and empower them with relevant skills, open entry points and treat their inclusion not as a side project, but as central to the energy transitions’ success. While it’s often framed as the solution to multiple crises, the green economy’s credibility hinges on one question: Is it being taken seriously by all stakeholders or is it just a gimmick?

Filling the skills gap

According to the Q1 2025 Quarterly Labour Force Survey, 45.1% of young people aged 15–34 are Neets (Not in Employment, Education or Training). Among 15–24 year-olds, the Neet rate sits at 37.1%, slightly higher for young women (37.5%) than men (36.7%). At the same time, the green economy is projected to generate over 250,000 jobs by 2030, many of which will require new technical, digital and soft skills. Yet, a significant portion of our youth are unaware of what these jobs look like, what skills are needed, and how to access them.

The challenge and opportunity lie in connecting young people to these emerging roles.

We have seen first-hand that green skills aren’t only for engineers or scientists. They include a broad range of capabilities from solar PV installers and energy efficiency auditors to project managers, community liaisons, digital platform managers, and operations and maintenance technicians.

Learners like Skhumbuzo Maseko from the Vaal, whose story reflects the untapped potential lying dormant across townships and rural areas. Skhumbuzo, who once felt his life was stalled, now confidently installs and maintains solar PV systems. He says: "I initially studied Metallurgy at university and have been unemployed since. I never thought I'd be working in renewable energy. I didn’t even know it was an option. Today, I see a future I want to be part of."

But good intentions alone will not bridge the gap between potential and progress. To build a green economy that is inclusive and enduring, we must challenge ourselves with hard questions: Are we funding the right programmes? Are youth voices being heard in strategy rooms? Are we designing real pipelines and pathways from training to employment, or just ticking boxes?

Making change in these four ways



- Curriculum reform and localisation

TVET colleges and high schools must integrate green skills into existing curricula and do so in a way that is localised and practical. Youth should be taught not just about global climate goals but also be inspired to come up with innovative solutions which speak to their current community needs.



- Public-private partnerships with purpose

Public and private partnerships are essential in progressing the just in the energy transition. By deepening collaboration and co-creating youth-centred programmes, these partnerships can accelerate meaningful impact and ensure that efforts translate into lasting opportunities for young people.



- Digital equity

With the rise of e-learning and remote work, digital skills have become non-negotiable. Yet only 8% of rural households in South Africa have access to the internet at home and 66.3% on mobile devices, according to Icasa’s latest report. Bridging this gap is key to making green jobs accessible to all.



- Mentorship and storytelling

Exposure is powerful. When youth see people like themselves succeeding in green careers, it reshapes what they believe is possible. Mentorship, community role models, and platforms like podcasts, local radio and YouTube can go a long way in shifting mindsets.

We also cannot overlook the perception gap. While some stakeholders champion the green economy, others still treat it as a fringe sector or a tick-box for ESG compliance. If we’re to shift this mindset, we need more data-backed investment, community buy-in, which includes simplifying the language and technical jargon as well as political will.

More than a buzzword

Ensuring that the green economy is inclusive requires deliberate action. We can start by making accredited training accessible in townships and rural areas, advocating for gender equity in hiring practices, and recognising the importance of youth participation, especially in small-to-medium enterprises, not as a symbolic gesture, but as a vital contribution to shaping the future of the sector.

Green skills are not a buzzword; they are the currency of a sustainable future. We know it can be done, because we’ve seen it in learners like Mapaseka Mathobisa, from Bloemfontein, who received training and secured a job at one of the leading commercial and industrial companies in the energy sector. Her story is not an exception. It should be the norm.

To truly answer whether the green economy is genuine or gimmick, we must look at who it serves and who it leaves behind. If we place youth, particularly those from marginalised communities, at the centre of our strategy, the green economy becomes more than a plan. It becomes a promise fulfilled.

