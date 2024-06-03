Sustainability Forum Middle East’s third edition will be held in Bahrain on January 28-29, 2025, the forum’s founder and organiser FinMark Communications has announced.

Focusing on ‘Mobilising Action and Investment for Climate and Energy Resilience’, the forum’s next edition will highlight ongoing progress in achieving Mena’s climate commitments and the journey ahead including further action to accelerate the transformation required for regional and global decarbonisation including the region’s unique role.

The third edition once again expects to welcome more than 400 business leaders, sustainability experts, senior government officials and dignitaries. The two-day event will feature some 50 high-level speakers and changemakers from the Mena region, Europe, the US, India and beyond, who will share insights and engage on the necessary actions, collaborations, and solutions, as well as the investments and regulations needed to support change.

The forum will also feature a day of practical learning workshops aimed at advancing understanding and building the capacity required to move sustainability and climate more effectively up the agenda of private and public organisations. Workshops will be delivered by leading global and regional consulting and advisory firms with strong ESG and climate practices.

The January 2025 forum will also review outcomes of COP29 that will have recently taken place in Azerbaijan and examine the road ahead to the much-anticipated COP30 in Brazil, where nations, including Mena countries, will deliver their next round of nationally determined contributions in line with the Paris Agreement.

Oil and Environment Minister and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Dr Mohammed Bin Daina reiterated Bahrain’s keenness to host events and initiatives that serve to achieve climate goals to protect the planet and secure a more safe and sustainable future for the next generation, including forums and events to achieve sustainable development goals and enhance climate security, providing an ideal platform to exchange information and experiences among international energy and environment experts.

Dr Bin Daina conveyed his best wishes for the organisers and participants for further success.

Sustainability Forum Middle East will be holding a number of regional events through its ‘Decarbonisation Roundtable Series’ with the most recent event in Riyadh on ‘Regenerative Tourism – Destinations That Go Beyond Net-Zero on Emissions to Nature Positive’.

The roundtable series forms a core part of the forum’s efforts to drive engagement and bring together experts to discuss key issues and industries, intrinsic to Mena’s climate journey and the road to net zero.