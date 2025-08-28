Bahrain - Alba and the Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat) have joined forces to advance ESG initiatives and support the kingdom’s sustainability goals.

The new partnership, sealed with a memorandum of understanding, will focus on boosting energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. A joint task force will guide key efforts, including a study to find the ideal energy mix for Alba’s operations and the creation of a unified ESG framework.

Alba chief executive officer Ali Al Baqali said, “This MoU with Derasat is a testament to Alba’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation. By combining our industrial expertise with Derasat’s research capabilities, we are laying the groundwork for transformative ESG initiatives that will not only benefit Alba but also contribute to Bahrain’s national goals.”

Derasat CEO Abdulla Mohamed Alahmed added that their AI and Renewable Energy Lab will deliver “practical, data-driven solutions that support Bahrain’s long-term economic competitiveness.”

Signed at Derasat’s Awali headquarters, the agreement aligns with Bahrain’s 2060 net-zero commitment, reinforcing the value of strategic partnerships in driving sustainable industrial growth.

