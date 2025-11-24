Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME) has announced that SAFA, a Bahrain-based voluntary carbon offsetting platform and a local portfolio company of Mumtalakat, has joined as a Lead Partner for its upcoming fourth edition, taking place January 27–28, 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay.

Held in the presence of Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment, the 2026 Forum will convene more than 400 regional and international leaders to focus on “Advancing Alignment, Innovation, and Implementation for Energy & Climate Transformation.”

SAFA plays a central role in Bahrain’s net-zero pathway, providing businesses and individuals with a trusted gateway to measure, reduce, and offset emissions through high-integrity international carbon credits aligned with global verification standards.

The platform supports Bahrain’s 2060 net-zero commitment and is helping expand climate-action participation across the economy.

As part of this partnership, SAFA will collaborate with SFME throughout 2026 to expand awareness of carbon markets, high-quality offsets, and credible climate action.

The Forum will also encourage participants to offset the footprint of their attendance using SAFA’s user-friendly emissions calculators and access to verified carbon credits.

Forum participants will be invited to offset emissions generated from: flights to Bahrain, hotel stays, and transport to and from the venue.

Offsets will be sourced from SAFA’s portfolio of verified, high-integrity international projects, ensuring measurable climate-positive impact.

Talal Al Araifi, Chief Executive Officer of SAFA, said” “Carbon markets are a vital tool in accelerating climate action, and SAFA is proud to support Bahrain’s leadership in advancing practical climate solutions. Our partnership with Sustainability Forum Middle East underscores our mission to empower organisations and individuals to take transparent, high-integrity climate action. Together, we look forward to building awareness, deepening engagement, and encouraging meaningful participation in the Kingdom’s net-zero journey.”

Adding, Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Founder and Organiser of Sustainability Forum Middle East, said: “We are delighted to welcome SAFA as a Lead Partner for our fourth edition. SAFA plays an important national role in enabling participation in Bahrain’s climate transition and in making climate-positive action accessible. Through this partnership, we will work to deepen understanding of carbon markets and encourage Forum participants to offset their footprint using the SAFA platform. Every action matters, and this collaboration helps drive real impact.”

The two-day Forum will feature keynote sessions, fireside conversations, high-level panels, and practical capability-building workshops delivered in collaboration with leading regional and global organisations — supporting businesses and government entities in advancing sustainability strategies, skills, and implementation pathways to enable a successful low-carbon transition.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

