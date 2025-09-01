Bank ABC has set a new benchmark in sustainable finance, mobilising $2.8 billion in 2024, with 86% channelled to emerging markets across Brazil, North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia – regions at the frontline of climate and development challenges.

Through its global reach, the bank is driving projects in renewable energy, climate resilience and inclusive growth, reinforcing its position as MENA’s international bank of the future, it said.

Group CEO Sael Al Waary said: “This milestone confirms Bank ABC’s ability to direct capital with purpose - driving growth that is both sustainable and inclusive.”

Recognised as Bahrain’s Best Bank for Sustainable Finance 2025 by Euromoney, Bank ABC is accelerating its sustainability strategy: increasing its investment in community projects, launching global ESG training for client-facing teams, and rolling out a Client ESG Risk Assessment framework to strengthen lending practices and support high-emitting clients in their transition.

Al Waary added: “True progress demands collaboration. We are partnering with clients, regulators, investors and communities to unlock solutions that deliver lasting impact across our network and beyond.” - TradeArabia News Service

