The Minister of Health, Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed, said the country’s health system has gained great experience in dealing with the Corona epidemic, and stressed once again that the epidemiological situation is currently stable and reassuring, and the system is good despite the high cases of HIV infections, reports Al- Qabas daily.

On the issue of some countries resuming the wearing of face masks, especially since the approaching Eid al-Adha festival, Al-Saeed said in a special statement to the daily there is no return to wearing masks inside Kuwait at the present time, but “we advise people to wear masks in closed and crowded places, and taking care of the elderly”.

