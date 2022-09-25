Muscat: Abdullah Saud Al Enezi, Saudi ambassador accredited to the Sultanate, said that the Omani-Saudi relations are distinct and solid and established on stable basis and values that can cope with the new developments.

In an interview to Al Shabiba, the sister publication of Times of Oman, on the occasion of the 92th National Day celebration of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi ambassador said that the wise leaders of the two countries are working for the interest, the renaissance, progress and prosperity of the two countries.

He said that the visits of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the visit of His Royal Highness Crowne Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence to the Sultanate of Oman have taken the relations between the two countries to wider horizons.

He said that the relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are established on mutual respect.

Qualitative relations

Their visits were on time and have taken the relations between the two countries to a higher level and to wider horizons, he said, adding that the relations between the two countries are established on mutual respect and common values and principles.

He said that the relations between the two countries cover all fields and receives the Royal Care and attention of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crowne Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and there are higher directives on the necessity for according due support and attention and developing the relations between the two countries.

He said that the renaissance, progress and prosperity witnessed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is ascribed to late King Abdulaziz Al Saud and to his efforts in uniting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and his method on which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was established and followed by his sons, kings of the KSA up to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crowne Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

He said that the Saudi Vision 2030 is ambitious and reflects all walks of daily life in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and that the progress and renaissance, prosperity and creative innovations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia received the respect of all and cover all walks of life and economic, social and cultural sectors among other sectors.

He said that the National day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a glorious day and a source of pride to each Saudi citizen and a great day of giving.

Saudi Vision 2030

In this respect, the Saudi Ambassador to the Sultanate recalled the statement of Crowne Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence in which he said, “ We have great ambitious people standing high and solid like Mount Tuwaiq in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” The Saudi people stand against any obstacle in life and we will overcome any obstacles to become better”

He said that our youth are behind the renaissance and progress we are currently witnessing in all fields, and the youths are led by Crowne Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Renaissance led by the Saudi youth

He said that our wise leadership since establishment of the Kingdom share with the people in all walks of life and the Saudi people understand that the wise leadership provide them with prosperity and progress. The renaissance is led by the youth who accord tremendous efforts for the sake of renaissance.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).