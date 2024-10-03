MUSCAT: The first launch of a space rocket from Oman’s Etlaq spaceport in Duqm is expected to take place this December, according to Dr Saoud al Shoaili, Director-General and Head of the National Space Programme at the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT).

Speaking to the Middle East Space Monitor, the Director-General shared the following remarks, “The aim for Etlaq is to have its first launch by the end of this year, in December.

Oman’s geographical location, being close to the equator, gives it a distinct advantage. Launching from near the equator means satellites can reach orbit more efficiently, requiring less fuel and ultimately reducing launch costs. This makes Oman a highly attractive option for satellite launches.” Additionally, he emphasised the economic potential of the spaceport.

“While Etlaq is currently focused on launching small sound rockets, we see this as just the beginning. Over time, this project has the potential to grow into a full-fledged spaceport. As more companies realize the economic benefits of launching from Oman — such as lower costs and the security offered by our political neutrality—they may choose Oman over other locations for their launches. Our neutrality ensures that no foreign entity can interfere with or control their assets.”

First announced in 2023, the Etlaq Spaceport is led by Omani space company National Aerospace Services Company (Nascom). The project is expected to be the first spaceport in the Mena region.

The spaceport will provide rocket and satellite launch services for research and commercial purposes and rocket assembly and testing facilities. Furthermore, it will include multiple research and development centers. The project is one of Oman’s most notable private initiatives in the space sector.

Last year, the Ministry unveiled a National Space Programme in an effort to boost the contribution of the digital economy to the local GDP and to establish Oman as a global space hub.

This year, the Ministry shared that the country attracted a total of RO 20 million worth of investments in the space sector since the start of the programme.

