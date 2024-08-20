As part of its Independence Day celebrations, Pakistan introduced a new visa policy to attract more tourists and foreign investment.

Under the new policy, residents from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries — Oman, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia — can now obtain a visa-on-arrival in Pakistan. This visa is valid for three months and can be renewed quickly.

For travellers from 126 other countries, the visa process has also been simplified. Applicants can now get their visa within 10 minutes of submitting an online application, which includes just 30 questions. Additionally, there are no application fees for these visas.

The visa will be issued free of charge for either tourism or business purposes, and a 90-day visa will be granted within 24 hours.

