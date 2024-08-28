MUSCAT: Omani indoor vertical farming venture Trufud Farm says its expanding portfolio of leafy green vegetables and herbs continues to make inroads into the domestic retail and bulk markets, underscoring growing consumer appetite for its pesticide-free greens.

Launched just over a year ago at a facility near Naseem Garden in Barka, Trufud Farm is a subsidiary of well-diversified Omani business house Al Adrak Trading & Contracting. It houses two types of farming systems: A Fan & Pad type hydroponic system set in a 10,000 m2 of shade net greenhouse; and a fully-automated indoor environment controlled Vertical Ebb & Flow Table System covering a 3,600 m2 area. While the former is designed for Dutch Buckets and nutrient film technique (NFT) type hydroponics, the latter comes with 10,000 Dutch buckets and 128,000 NFT grow holes.

At this state-of-the-art facility is grown a wide array of leafy greens and exotic herbs, according to Richard Sathish Sequeira, Deputy General Manager - Facility Management, Al Adrak Trading & Contracting.

Major products include Lollo Bionda, Oak Leaf, Baby Romaine, Curly Kale, Boston Lettuce, Sorrel, Thyme, Rosemary, Basil, Microgreens and Edible Flowers. Cherry Tomatoes and Heirloom Tomatoes.

Well-known for its pesticide-free cultivation in a clean environment, Trufud’s fresh produce is available at a number of leading supermarket brands, wholesale markets and the Talabat delivery network.

Indoor vertical farms like Trufud, with its accent on pesticide-free cultivation, can contribute to safe production of leafy greens, says Sequeira. “Vertical farming can enhance food safety through the use of better temperature-controlled technology and yield, resource management, and reduced supply chain risk in the future.” Presently, a small player in this sector, Trufud Farm aims to spread its wings in different segments of agricultural production. Not on the anvil, however, are any immediate plans to venture into organic farming, Sequeira explained. “Organic products often have higher production costs, certifications and regulations, which can lead to higher prices. Convincing consumers to pay a premium can be a challenge. Hence, Trufud is concentrating on pesticide-free cultivation.” Summing up its role in supporting Oman’s food requirements, the company added in a post: “In today's world, where the impact of climate change on traditional agriculture is increasingly severe, vertical farming has emerged as a revolutionary solution to these challenges. It offers a promising alternative for growing food and addressing the limitations of conventional farming methods. Trufud is committed to bringing revolutionary changes to Oman's agricultural landscape through our state-of-the-art farming techniques.”

