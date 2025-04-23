AMMAN — The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply has reported a 26 per cent decrease in commercial violations during the first four months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, according to official data shared by the ministry’s spokesperson, Yanal Barmawi.

In a statement provided to The Jordan Times, Barmawi said that "a total of 1,120 violations were documented across various governorates of the Kingdom from January to April 21, 2025, down from 1,521 violations during the same period last year—a reduction of 401 violations."

The ministry also conducted 24,475 inspections of commercial establishments nationwide and addressed 420 consumer complaints, primarily concerning pricing issues.

Barmawi emphasised that "the reduction in recorded violations reflects a growing trend of compliance among businesses with the ministry's market regulations and guidelines."

"Recent market studies conducted by the ministry have shown that commodity stock levels in the Kingdom remain well above necessary thresholds, with a noticeable decline in the prices of most goods in the local market."

Economic analyst Tawfiq Ajarma said that the decline in market violations "sends a powerful message of institutional trust and legal adherence, both of which are essential for maintaining healthy economic momentum."

He added, "Fewer violations mean fewer disruptions in supply chains, less price manipulation, and an improved consumer experience."

