Muscat – The Foreign Ministry has called on Omani citizens to avoid travelling to Lebanon unless absolutely necessary due to the security situation.

In a statement issued by ministry said, ‘In view of the current security situation in the southern regions of Lebanon, the ministry would like to draw the attention of the Omani citizens that it is not appropriate for them to visit Lebanon during this period except in cases of extreme necessity.’

The ministry urged the citizens who are in Lebanese territory to contact the embassy in Beirut on +961 1856555 or +961 76 01037.

