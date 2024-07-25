Salalah – The ‘Omani Honey and Turmeric’ exhibition, organised by the Directorate General of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in Dhofar governorate, began at Salalah Grand Mall in Salalah on Tuesday and will continue until August 30.

The exhibition aims to showcase various types of Omani honey and other bee products, as well as to promote the cultivation of turmeric in the Dhofar due to its unique economic value.

Eng Rashid bin Saeed al Ghafri, Director General of the Directorate General of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources in Dhofar, mentioned that the exhibition aligns with the Dhofar khareef season. Its objectives include highlighting the beekeeping and turmeric cultivation sectors, encouraging local farmers and beekeepers, and providing marketing opportunities to enhance their economic returns.



Apiarist Abdulrahman bin Mohammed al Awad highlighted the importance of participating in the exhibition to stay updated and benefit from the experiences of fellow beekeepers. He noted that their honey products are highly favoured by citizens, residents, and visitors.

Suhail bin Muslim Akaak, CEO of Proof Company, emphasised the significance of the exhibition for turmeric producers. He stated that their products are entirely organic and locally produced in the wilayat of Rakhyut. The company produces 50 tonnes of turmeric annually and aims to establish a factory for turmeric derivatives, including turmeric powder, solid soap, skin cream, face wash, and turmeric oil.



The exhibition provides a platform for local farmers and beekeepers to display their products, engage with the public, and exchange knowledge. Visitors have the opportunity to taste and purchase high-quality honey and turmeric from the region. The event was inaugurated by Naif bin Hamed Fadhel, Chairman of the Dhofar Branch of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

