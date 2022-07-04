Salalah – The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Yemen held an official session of talks in Salalah on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by H E Said bin Hamoud al Ma’awali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, and Dr Nageeb Manssor Hamid al Auj, Yemen’s Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology.

A statement issued the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology said that the meeting aimed to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation in the fields of transport, communications, and information technology.

The meeting provided a platform to exchange information, experiences and opportunities in the fields of transportation, communications and information technology, and encouraging related institutions and companies in both countries to enhance cooperation.

H E Ma’awali said, “The session aimed at developing relations in the fields of land, sea and air transport, transit trade, investment in free zones, and developing work in the fields of IT and communications.”

According to Auj, several projects are expected to be launched soon, including the reconnection of communication cables on the border between the wilayat of Al Mazyunah and the Shahn area in Yemen.

H E Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidi, Chairman of Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, informed that the two sides will work to find a mechanism to activate a greater maritime link between the Salalah Free Zone and Yemen, and strengthen the banking sector between the two countries.