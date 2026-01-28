Muscat – The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) has announced that Tejarah Talks will host a high-level session titled ‘International Partnerships that Deliver’ at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 3, at 11am.

The session will focus on partnerships in practical terms, highlighting agreements that reduce uncertainty for exporters and investors, commercial relationships that open routes to market, and financial connections that enable Omani businesses to scale. In the tourism sector, the discussion will also address tangible outcomes such as stronger airline connectivity, effective overseas promotion, access to international distribution channels and service standards that encourage repeat visits.

Globally, the World Trade Organisation estimates that full implementation of the Trade Facilitation Agreement can reduce trade costs by an average of 14.3%, underscoring the role of streamlined processes and measurable improvements in enhancing competitiveness.

Recent trade figures highlight the importance of this focus. Between January and October 2025, Oman’s non-oil exports reached RO5.6bn, an increase of 9.9% year-on-year. Over the same period, oil and gas exports stood at RO12.1bn, bringing total merchandise exports to RO19.3bn. Sustaining growth in non-oil exports depends on practical enablers that simplify selling, shipping and payments, including predictable standards, efficient documentation and customs procedures, reliable logistics and access to finance.

For small and medium enterprises, the session will emphasise practical takeaways, focusing on common bottlenecks such as compliance requirements, payment terms and access to trade finance. For tourism businesses, discussions will explore how international partnerships shape demand and visitor experience, from collaboration with global operators and platforms to aligning service standards with target markets.

Moderated by Jamal al Asmi, creative growth director at Mubashir, the panel will feature Pankaj Khimji, adviser for foreign trade and international cooperation at MoCIIP; Faisal al Nabhani, managing director and head of Oman and Qatar at State Street Bank; Rebecca Olson, CEO of AMCham; and Shabib al Maamari, managing director of Visit Oman.

The discussion will focus on measurable outcomes, including reducing compliance costs, improving access to capital and shortening the time from order to payment, while outlining practical steps to convert tourism partnerships into bookings.

