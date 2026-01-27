For many, customs is seen simply as a matter of collecting revenue or facilitating trade. Yet this year’s International Customs Day, celebrated under the theme “Customs protecting society through vigilance and commitment”, offers an opportunity to reflect on its broader role: safeguarding lives, securing economies and reinforcing regional resilience.

In today’s interconnected world, trade continues to expand rapidly. In 2024, for example, global goods trade was valued at approximately $24.5 trillion. Within the East African Community (EAC), it reached about $125 billion, reflecting the region’s growing integration into continental and global supply chains. Safeguarding this expanding trade space requires a vigilant, modern and well-coordinated customs architecture.

Customs officers operate at the frontline of this architecture. Their vigilance at ports, airports, border posts and along major transport corridors protects citizens from counterfeit medicines, unsafe consumer products, environmental hazards and illicit trade. Their commitment ensures that legitimate businesses can trade efficiently and competitively.

This vigilance is underpinned by technical and infrastructure investments, as well as regional collaboration on policy, regulations and legislation.

One-Stop Border Posts across major trade corridors in the EAC provide integrated platforms for joint controls, real-time information sharing and enhanced surveillance. These facilities reduce duplication, improve transparency and limit opportunities for malpractice.

At the same time, regional cargo tracking systems, electronic transit monitoring tools, EAC Customs Security (EAC Bond) and interfaced customs platforms have increased visibility over cargo movements. These technologies enable early detection of risks, discourage diversion and protect supply chains from abuse.

By simplifying customs procedures, coordinating border management and expanding the use of digital services, the EAC helps legitimate traders, including small and medium-sized firms, to access regional markets safely and competitively. Faster goods clearance, combined with robust controls, contributes to job creation, food security and poverty reduction.

Customs vigilance also extends to environmental and consumer protection. By collaborating with international partners, the EAC enforces provisions on prohibited and restricted imports under the EAC Customs Management Act. Improved classification and monitoring systems enable governments to apply targeted restrictions and prohibitions on certain goods, support sustainable alternatives and promote the transition towards circular economies.

Effective customs systems do not simply keep out undesirable goods; they also facilitate rapid access to essential products, as demonstrated during the Covid-19 pandemic. At the onset of the crisis, outdated product classifications slowed access to critical medical supplies.

In response, the World Customs Organisation and the World Health Organisation developed new classification tools, while the EAC Secretariat supported partner states in updating their systems. This coordinated effort enabled customs administrations to prioritise vaccines and medical equipment, reduce delays and save lives. Upcoming global classification reforms in 2028 will further strengthen preparedness for future emergencies.

Underpinning all this is regional cooperation through the EAC, alongside partnerships with global trade bodies and frameworks. The EAC provides strategic direction for customs and trade reforms through ministerial decisions, policy oversight and monitoring mechanisms, ensuring that regional commitments are translated into practical action.

Under its guidance, partner states have strengthened coordinated border management, endorsed digitalisation programmes, improved risk management systems and undertaken joint enforcement operations. This collective approach enables EAC customs administrations to respond effectively to cross-border risks that no single country can manage alone.

As intra-regional, continental and global trade expands, the EAC continues to prioritise capacity building through regional training programmes, specialised enforcement courses and peer learning initiatives. These efforts equip officers with the skills needed to respond to emerging risks such as e-commerce fraud, cyber-enabled crime and complex valuation schemes.

At the same time, harmonised codes of conduct, integrity frameworks and accountability mechanisms are strengthening public confidence in customs institutions. A motivated and professional workforce remains the backbone of sustainable border security.

As global trade becomes more complex and risks more sophisticated, the role of customs will continue to expand. Health emergencies, environmental crime, illicit trade in goods and financial flows, and digital trade require adaptive and forward-looking responses. We are working to ensure readiness to face these challenges and seize the opportunities presented by an expanding trade ecosystem.

The EAC remains committed to strengthening surveillance systems, deepening inter-agency cooperation and embracing innovation. Greater investment in technology, legal harmonisation and human capital will be essential to sustaining progress.

From facilitating trade in essential goods to securing supply chains and controlling harmful products, customs administrations are the vanguard of trade opportunity. Their vigilance protects communities. Their commitment secures economies. Their professionalism sustains regional integration.

Annette Ssemuwemba Mutaawe s the Deputy Secretary General in charge of Customs, Trade and Monetary Affairs at the East African Community Secretariat.

© Copyright 2026 Nation Media Group. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

