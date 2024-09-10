Muscat: Temperatures in various regions of the Sultanate that will be on the higher side on Tuesday and Wednesday are likely to drop in the subsequent days.

Areas around the Sea of Oman will have maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, dropping to 38 degrees Celsius on Thursday and a further 35 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Areas around the Hajar mountains will have temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

The desert areas will continue to have temperatures in the mid-40s, including at night.

The areas around the Arabian Sea will be relatively cooler with 38 degrees Celsius during the day and 28 degrees Celsius during the night.

This year’s August is the hottest, with an average surface air temperature of 16.82°C. It is tied with August 2023 as the hottest month of August ever recorded, 0.71°C above the 1991-2020 average, and 1.51°C above the pre-industrial level, according to a new report by Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

To add fuel to the fire, August 2024 was the 13th month in a 14-month period where average temperatures went above 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The report found that the global average temperature for the past 12 months (September 2023 – August 2024) is the highest for any 12 months.

“During the past three months of 2024, the globe has experienced the hottest June and August, the hottest day on record, and the hottest boreal summer on record. This string of record temperatures is increasing the likelihood of 2024 being the hottest year on record," the report said.

Vinod Nair