The Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit held on Monday an annual media meeting to review its Oman Vision 2040 report (2022/2023) and to shed light on efforts exerted by competent authorities to achieve the vision's objectives.

Dr. Khamis bin Saif al Jabri, Head of the Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, said that the vision is progressing well in pertain to the implementation of the plans emanating from it.

In a statement, he pointed out that the unit is working to strengthen the effective partnership between the entities and help them overcome the challenges they face in implementing their objectives, affirming that the unit is keen about instilling the principles of partnership, responsibility, flexibility and integration.

“Roles linked with an annual executive plan has been set for each government agency, which is based on an entity’s indicator card with measurable targets”, he added.

Sayyid Dr. Munther bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Deputy Head of the Oman 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, has made the following announcements regarding the "Oman Vision 2040":

1. Reduction of Indicators: The focus has been placed on indicators with the highest impact, resulting in a reduction from 68 to 39 indicators. This includes 5 international indicators and 34 national indicators.

2. Government Agencies: The agreement and accreditation process for 40 government agencies has been successfully completed. Their respective indicator cards have been approved.

3. Second Phase: The second phase of the implementation targets additional government agencies. It involves the development and approval of indicator cards specifically designed for the governorates.

4. Importance of Indicator Cards: His Excellency emphasizes that the entity indicators card serves as a reference for setting annual plans and defining future directions. Its purpose is to support the vision's goals by translating them into effective projects and initiatives.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

