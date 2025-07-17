Muscat – Oman’s national team tasked with improving the sultanate’s standing in the Global Innovation Index (GII) convened its 21st meeting on Wednesday to review strategic developments and simulation tools that could support future policy shifts.

Chaired by H E Dr Saif bin Abdullah al Hadabi, Undersecretary at Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, the meeting focused on applying recommendations from a recent regional workshop organised by United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA). The workshop introduced a simulation system aimed at helping Arab policymakers assess gaps and build targeted innovation strategies.

Team members discussed methodologies presented at the workshop, including the use of simulation tools to analyse GII indicators and build improvement scenarios. They also reviewed progress in formulating a medi-um-term strategic plan and outlined operational steps for both the policies and initiatives team and data management team.

The GII team operates under the National Competitiveness Committee and aims to improve Oman’s global innovation ranking through a unified, cross-sectoral approach. It coordinates efforts with Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, the National Centre for Statistics and Information, and other stakeholders.

