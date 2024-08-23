Cairo, Egypt – The Sultanate of Oman participated in the second meeting of Arab ministers on risk reduction held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo on 21 August. The Omani delegation, led by Abdullah bin Nasser al Rahbi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Arab Republic of Egypt and permanent representative to the League of Arab States.

Ambassador Abdullah, emphasized the need for a cohesive Arab strategy to tackle disaster risks and foster regional cooperation.

In his remarks, al Rahbi detailed Oman’s efforts in disaster risk management, including its robust national emergency systems and early warning mechanisms. He highlighted the importance of integrating national initiatives and bolstering preparedness to address both natural and man-made hazards, noting Oman’s proactive stance due to its geographical vulnerabilities.

The meeting also addressed broader regional issues, with al Rahbi drawing attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He called for increased Arab and international cooperation to address political and environmental instability affecting the region.

