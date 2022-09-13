The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is organizing a promotional campaign in Britain and Germany from September 12-16

The campaign, which will cover the cities of London, Manchester, Munich, and Frankfurt as a continuation of the promotional tours that were recently held in India, has been organized as the tourism sector recovers from the impact of the Covid-19-related restrictions.

The Sultanate of Oman is also supporting the State of Qatar in making the World Cup a success as Muscat is one of the main cities approved to receive World Cup fans.

The promotional tour started in London with a series of workshops, and bilateral and group meetings between companies, hotels and airlines from both sides.

The second workshop will be held in Manchester on September 13, followed by the one in Munich on September 15, and Frankfurt on September 16.

It is expected that Oman's World Cup program will attract great interest in Britain and Germany, whose teams have qualified to participate in the World Cup finals, in addition to Wales and other European countries that are also taking part in the World Cup.

The program launched by the Sultanate covers unique tourist attractions, and adventure opportunities for hiking, diving at Daymaniyat Islands, or camping on the sands of Al Sharqiah.

Asma al Hajri, Assistant Director-General for Tourism Promotion, “Britain and Germany are important markets for promoting and displaying tourism products that characterize the Sultanate of Oman. The choice of Britain and Germany to launch promotional campaigns in Europe comes after the success of our campaign in India, which reflected great interest by officials and workers in the tourism sector in expanding the scope of cooperation and increasing the number of visitors to the Sultanate of Oman.”

The Sultanate of Oman's programs to receive World Cup fans will include daily scheduled and shuttle flights from November 20 to December 18, 2022, free multiple-entry visas for fans, who will also have the opportunity to bring their first-class relatives, and special facilities at airports procedures.

More than 20,000 hotel rooms in 11 governorates and over 200 tourism products will be offered by 35 suppliers in the tourism sector.

