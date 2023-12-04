Muscat – Oman has signed an agreement to pave the way for development of the world’s first commercial scale liquid hydrogen corridor. The corridor will facilitate the export of green hydrogen produced in Oman to the Netherlands and onwards to Europe, leveraging the sultanate’s abundant natural resources and strategic geographical location.

The Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Hydrogen Oman (Hydrom) signed a joint study agreement on Sunday with Port of Amsterdam, Zenith Energy Terminals and GasLog to collaborate on the development of a liquid hydrogen route to market green hydrogen produced in Oman.

The agreement underscores the clear ambitions of the partners to make the world’s first commercial scale liquid hydrogen corridor a reality. The agreement was signed at the Omani Pavilion during COP28 in Dubai with H E Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, and Prince Jaime de Bourbon de Parme, Climate Envoy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, as official witnesses.

The agreement entails conducting a detailed assessment of the requirements to develop an open-access hydrogen liquefaction, storage and export facility in Oman, along with the provision of specialised vessels for the transportation of liquid hydrogen, currently under development by GasLog.

The primary aim of the agreement is to establish a green hydrogen corridor between Oman and the Netherlands, with the terminal of Zenith Energy as the destination for import, regasification and further distribution of the Oman-produced hydrogen to both local offtakers within the port of Amsterdam, as well as large industries in the European hinterland.

The open-access liquefaction facility will also enable the government of Oman to explore cost effective hydrogen export corridors to other global markets.

“As countries around the world race to achieve a hydrogen-based economy, the fundamental challenges of storing and transporting hydrogen on large scale remain open,” said Abdulaziz al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom.

“Oman is building an economically sustainable future by establishing a fully integrated hydrogen ecosystem. This joining of efforts with the Port of Amsterdam, Zenith Energy Terminals and GasLog will help bring us one step closer to our shared goal.”

Dorine Bosman, Chief Investment Officer at Port of Amsterdam, said, “Both Oman and the Netherlands are clearly the vanguards in the development of the global hydrogen market. Oman’s natural blessings and the passionate leadership of H E Aufi on green hydrogen mean that the Omani Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Hydrom are fitting partners.”

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

