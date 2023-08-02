PHOTO
Oman's sovereign wealth fund said its total assets reached 17.897 billion Omani rials ($46.61 billion) with an 8.8% return on investment for 2022. ($1 = 0.3840 Omani rials) (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
