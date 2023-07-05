Muscat – Oman Investment Authority (OIA) has secured the second position worldwide in development of governance and sustainability performance index for the period between 2022 and 2023. According to a report by the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF), OIA exhibited a remarkable 28% improvement in its accomplishments compared to 200 other global sovereign funds.

The report highlights OIA’s commitment to adhering to international norms and principles of governance and transparency practices endorsed by IFSWF. This demonstrates the authority’s dedication to operational excellence and the establishment of a global identity, particularly following merger of State General Reserve Fund and Oman Investment Fund.

Furthermore, the report acknowledges OIA’s efforts in sharing investment strategies, exit plans and the development of a new framework aligned with sustainable development goals. By embracing the Santiago Principles set forth by IFSWF, OIA ensures adherence to unified procedures that reflect disclosure requirements, transparency, governance, accountability and risk management standards.

To consistently evaluate its commitment to these criteria, OIA collaborates with IFSWF, striving to stay up to date with the latest governance requirements and achieve superior operational and investment performance through the application of best international practices. This pursuit enables OIA to establish an integrated, flexible and practical system.

The remarkable second-place ranking of the authority in the global governance and sustainability performance index reinforces its position as a leader in implementing transparent governance practices.

