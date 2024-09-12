MUSCAT - Muscat-based construction firm Trade Links and Services (TLS) has announced remarkable progress in the construction of critical infrastructure for the 500 MW Manah-1 IPP Solar Power Plant, one of the most significant renewable energy projects in Oman.

The company was entrusted with the construction, testing, and commissioning of the project's 400kV substation by the EPC contractor, Shanghai Electric Company. This development is a key component of Oman’s broader push towards renewable energy.

The company’s scope of work includes the construction of several essential facilities, such as a 400kV switchgear building, control room building, and a 33kV switchgear room. Additional facilities include administrative buildings, warehouses, and firefighting systems. Crucially, the work also involves the installation, testing, and commissioning of key equipment, including 400kV switchgear, two 275 MVA transformers, 33kV switchgear, and advanced control, protection, and SCADA systems.

Despite the ambitious timeline of just 11 months, TLS is on track to meet the project deadline. The company recently announced that all major buildings have been completed and are ready to receive the necessary equipment, with installations scheduled to begin in mid-September.

The project team is committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety, in line with guidelines established by EDF France, Shanghai Electric Company, and Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC).

The Manah-1 IPP Solar Power Plant, located in the Wilayat of Manah in the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, is being developed by Wadi Noor Solar Power Company, a consortium formed by EDF Renewables and Korea Western Power Co Ltd (KOWEPO). The plant will cover a 7.8 km² site and will feature more than 1 million bifacial solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, supplied by JA Solar. These bifacial modules, which can generate electricity from both sides, will be mounted on single-axis trackers to maximise solar energy output throughout the day.

Once operational, the plant will dispatch renewable electricity to the national grid through 400kV high-voltage cables, contributing significantly to Oman’s energy diversification efforts. The project is expected to achieve commercial operations by the first quarter of 2025.

Moreover, the project aims to deliver at least 20 per cent in-country value (ICV) during its EPC phase, benefiting local suppliers, the workforce, and service providers. This commitment underscores the project’s alignment with Oman’s national objectives of bolstering the local economy through sustainable development.

