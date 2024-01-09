Muscat – Oman’s national space policy and its executive programme, extending from 2023 to 2033, will position the country as a regional gateway for space services and applications.

The comment was made by Salem Butti Salem al Qubaisi, Director General of UAE Space Agency at the Middle East Space Conference that began under the patronage of H H Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham al Said on Monday.

The three-day event, held at Oman Convention and Exhibition Center, underscores Oman’s vision to establish itself as a regional gateway for space services and applications.

“Over the next ten years, Oman’s programme will create countless opportunities to enhance the adoption of space science and technology, because satellites today play a pivotal role in many aspects of modern life such as communications and the Internet to weather forecasting and satellite navigation in improving many of the services and technologies that we depend on in our daily life,” said Qubaisi.

The conference, organised by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology in collaboration with Euroconsult, has attracted over 400 experts and CEOs from the space sector. With more than 70 speakers presenting, it aims to propel Oman’s space program-me forward and explore investment opportunities in the sultanate as a hub for space services.

H E Said Hamood al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, outlined key milestones of the programme. These include the launch of a satellite in 2025, development of Earth observation technologies through low-orbit satellites, and incubators for space sector startups expected to start between 2024 and 2025.

