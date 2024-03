Muscat – The sultanate, represented by Oman Charitable Organization (OCO), sent aid in solidarity to Al Mahra governorate in Yemen on Tuesday to provide iftar meals for people during the month of Ramadan.

A statement issued by OCO said, ‘The aid is part of a programme to organise aid for Yemen. The aid convoy consists of 95 trucks loaded with supplies, including 26,400 food parcels with iftar meals.’

