Muscat Municipality has announced that reservations for public parking in front of company headquarters, stores, or buildings, as well as the renewal of previous permits, can now be made through its website.

The procedure involves submitting the required documents and letters to Muscat's parking management department, detailing the location, number of parking spaces, and desired duration.

The fees are as follows: RO50 per month for each parking space in areas with applicable charges, and RO30 per month for each parking space in areas without charges.

A no-impediment letter from the building owner is required, along with a copy of the owner's identity card.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

