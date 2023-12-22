Muscat: The Royal Navy of Oman concluded the joint military naval exercise “Al-Thamar Al-Tayyib”, which was carried out in the naval exercise area with the participation of a number of friendly Pakistani naval forces ships and with the support of the Royal Air Force of Oman and the Royal Oman Police.

The implementation of these joint military exercises aims to exchange experiences with the navies of sisterly and friendly countries and hone the skills of members of the Royal Navy of Oman in various maritime specializations in line with the national tasks assigned to them.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).