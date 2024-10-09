MUSCAT: An agreement was signed yesterday to enhance maritime safety at Port of Duqm. Khimji Ramdas LLC’s (KR) Special Projects Division (SPD) has partnered with the Port of Duqm Company SAOG. (PODC) to implement a cutting-edge Vessel Traffic System (VTS). This system, designed for the automatic identification of ships and high-frequency radio communication, will boost maritime safety and efficiency at the rapidly growing Port of Duqm.

The collaboration brings together international partners Radio Holland Belgium and Tidalis Netherlands, renowned for their expertise in marine electronics and advanced VTS software solutions. This marks the first VTS project in the GCC region, positioning Port of Duqm as a leader in maritime safety across the Middle East.

Varun Khimji, Director at Khimji Ramdas, emphasised the importance of the initiative: "KR is pleased to be at the forefront of delivering innovative and mission-critical solutions for Oman’s maritime industry. Our partnership with leading international companies, Radio Holland and Tidalis, ensures that we are bringing the best technology and expertise to Oman, in alignment with the goals of Oman’s Vision 2040 to drive economic diversification and sustainable growth. The Vessel Traffic System will not only enhance operational safety at Port of Duqm but will also elevate the port’s status as a key player in the global shipping network.”

Rajneesh Armugham, General Manager of KR Special Projects, highlighted the project’s strategic impact: “This project marks a significant milestone for the Port of Duqm, as it reinforces the port’s capabilities in managing maritime traffic with precision and safety. Our focus has been on integrating advanced, reliable systems that not only meet international standards but also address the specific needs of Oman’s growing maritime industry.”

The VTS from Tidalis integrates more than 40 years of experience in designing systems for major ports worldwide, featuring AI-based monitoring, intuitive interface, and the ability to track vessels of all sizes to ensure optimal safety and efficiency.

Reggy Vermeulen, CEO of the Port of Duqm, remarked, “The Port of Duqm is committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational excellence. In partnership with Khimji Ramdas and their global partners, Radio Holland and Tidalis, we will implement the next generation of vessel tracking systems. This technology will help ensure the safety of our waters while facilitating smoother port operations and supporting our ambition to be a key maritime hub in the region.”

