Muscat – The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion has issued a stern warning to local agents and traders regarding non-compliance with commercial agency registration requirements. According to the Ministry, some agents have neglected to renew or update their registrations, while others are operating without proper registration—actions that breach the Commercial Agencies Law under Royal Decree No. 77/26.

The Ministry highlighted the importance of adhering to legal obligations and urged all parties involved to rectify their registration status immediately to avoid legal repercussions and ensure full compliance with the law.

